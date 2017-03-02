Budding P.E.I. entrepreneurs will have a chance to pitch their idea on Friday in Charlottetown and possibly be a part of the 12th season of CBC's Dragon's Den.

Between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., producers with the television show will be at CBC's Charlottetown station at 430 University Ave. to hear pitches, ideally in five minutes or less.

Producers have been on the road in multiple cities in Canada hearing pitches and auditions for the show since February. The tour wraps up on April 1 in Toronto.

If successful, participants may have a chance to pitch their idea on an episode of the show in Toronto and possibly secure an investment from the Dragons — Jim Treliving, Michael Wekerle, Michele Romanow, Manjit Minhas and Joe Mimran.