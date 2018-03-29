Skip to Main Content
Traffic disrupted after smoke alarm goes off in downtown Charlottetown

Traffic disrupted after smoke alarm goes off in downtown Charlottetown

Traffic was disrupted on Queen Street in Charlottetown Thursday morning after the Charlottetown Fire Department responded to an alarm.

The alarm went off around 7:30 a.m.

The alarm went off around 7:30 a.m.

The Charlottetown Fire Department responded to an alarm at 117 Queen Street around 7:30 Thursday morning. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Traffic was disrupted on Queen Street in Charlottetown Thursday morning after the Charlottetown Fire Department responded to an alarm going off.

The department says an alarm at 117 Queen Street went off around 7:30 at a restaurant, caused by a pot being left on the stove overnight.

No one was in the building at the time.

The scene is now clear.

