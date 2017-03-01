Downtown Charlottetown Inc. is increasing its levy for the first time in 12 years.

About 300 commercial property owners will pay three cents more per $100 of assessed property value, with the levy jumping from 15 to 18 cents.

Executive director Dawn Allen said the 20 per cent increase got a positive response at the group's annual general meeting Tuesday night.

Businesses understood why Downtown Charlottetown Inc. wanted the increase, says Dawn Allen. (Angela Walker/CBC)

'It was clear to them as to why we were seeking it'

"Our membership is very appreciative of the programs and events that we do bring to our downtown that are impactful to them, and they're very supportive of an increase," said Allen.

"It was clear to them as to why we were seeking it, so there weren't any questions about it really."

DCI programming includes the downtown dollar program, work on the city hall bell tower and other business facades, and free Wi-Fi on Victoria Row. It also includes the new state of the downtown report, released for the first time Tuesday night.

The levy also pays for the DCI office, which includes three full-time staff and three to four summer staff.