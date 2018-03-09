The family of the late Doug Gallant of Alberton, P.E.I., made a big donation recently to the Western Hospital Foundation with some very specific instructions.

Gallant died just over a year ago from cancer and his family had asked for donations in his memory to go to the foundation. His family asked that the total amount donated of $4,200 be put toward making sure every bed in the hospital has a TV, said Krystyna Pottier, a member of the board of directors of the foundation.

"He had spent quite a bit of time in hospitals prior his death," she said. "When Mr. Gallant was in hospital, he found the time very long and he knew that it was a difficult time for both the patients and family members who had to spend many days in hospital and they had nothing to distract them, so televisions were the answer."

Largest donation

After the purchase of 19 flat screen TVs, all 27 beds now have a television. She said the foundation buys a lot of necessary medical equipment for the hospital, and the televisions contribute to patient well-being when they have to stay for extended periods of time.

'It makes life easier for the patients and it makes life easier for the family members who are there.' — Krystyna Pottier

"When you're in hospital and you're trying to get well, you also need something to occupy your mind in addition to all the equipment and care that's necessary for recovery," she said. "It makes life easier for the patients and it makes life easier for the family members who are there."

Patients are already appreciative of the televisions, she said, and the foundation was more than happy to fulfil the family's request.

"It's the largest ever single donation from a single wake that the foundation has ever received," she said, "and I think it's a testament to the presence of Doug Gallant in the community."