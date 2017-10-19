P.E.I. Education, Early Learning and Culture Minister Doug Currie is leaving provincial politics after more than a decade in the provincial legislature.

His resignation, effective today, was announced in a news release this morning.

Currie has served in numerous portfolios, including health, social services, attorney general, and justice. He was elected in district 11, Charlottetown-Parkdale.

"After more than a decade in public life I have decided it is time to begin to explore other opportunities," Currie said in the news release.

Perennial cabinet minister

Currie was first elected to the legislature on May 28, 2007, an election which saw the Liberals, under leader Robert Ghiz, return to power for the first time in 11 years.

Currie became Ghiz's health minister and remained in the cabinet throughout his time in the legislature.

Earlier this year, with Premier Wade MacLauchlan by his side, Currie rejected the idea of closing more schools. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

As education minister Currie moved kindergarten into the schools and more recently oversaw a major review of school infrastructure. That review concluded some schools should close, a plan that was rejected by the government.

As health minister, Currie created Health PEI, separating the administration of the province's health care system from the Department of Health, and dealt with the contentious issue of abortions on the Island.

The premier's office says a by-election to replace Currie will be held within six months.