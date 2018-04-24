Skip to Main Content
Former P.E.I. cabinet minister takes publishing job

Doug Currie will continue working in Charlottetown

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Doug Currie, left, poses with Steve Brown, CEO of Nelson Canada. (Steve Brown/Twitter)

Doug Currie has taken a job with the textbook publisher Nelson Canada.

Currie made the announcement on his Facebook page and Twitter feed. He will be the vice president for government relations.

"Excited about my new opportunity with Nelson working in the K-12 and Postsecondary space," Currie wrote.

He will be working out of Charlottetown.

Currie was first elected to the legislature in 2007. He became health minister, and remained in cabinet until he resigned his seat and retired from politics in October. The former teacher also spent time as education minister.

