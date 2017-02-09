A man from Charlottetown has been sentenced to six months in jail for sexually communicating with teenage girls over Facebook.

Donald James Gormley, 20, pleaded guilty Thursday in Georgetown Provincial Court to communicating for a sexual purpose with a person under 18.

The court heard that Gormley contacted three girls — ranging in age from 14 to 17 — last summer over Facebook Messenger.

He asked the girls to send him nude or revealing photos in exchange for money, and asked two of them to meet with him for sex.

Inappropriate and illegal

RCMP began an investigation after one of the girls took screenshots of Gormley's messages.

None of the girls sent him photos or went to meet him.

Gormley admitted to police what he had done, and that he knew the girls were under 18, but told investigators he didn't realize what he had done was inappropriate.

Judge Nancy Orr told court not only were his actions inappropriate, they were also illegal.

She imposed the mandatory minimum sentence for the crime of six months in jail, and ordered Gormley to stay off the internet for two years.

Other charges against Gormley were stayed.