RCMP in P.E.I. say they responded to a domestic violence call involving an 18-year-old man with a knife in Cornwall, P.E.I., with carbine rifles because of the threat level.

RCMP got the call the man was in his home with the knife and two other people around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Staff Sgt. Shane Hubley said the other people were no longer in the house when the officers arrived.

The man was arrested without incident, and Hubley said there was never any threat of gun use.

The 18-year-old appeared in court this morning and is facing a charge of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats, and one count of breaching probation according to Hubley.