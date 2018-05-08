Darnley man who chained up dogs in his barn pleads guilty to animal neglect

The Darnley, P.E.I., resident who kept ten underweight dogs chained up in his barn has pleaded guilty to animal neglect.

66-year-old Kenneth Brian Graham appeared in Summerside Provincial Court on Tuesday where he was sentenced and ordered to pay a fine of $1,000 and pay $2,129 in restitution costs to the P.E.I. Humane Society for the seizure of his animals.

The dogs were discovered following a tip to the humane society in November.

One dog had an open wound on its neck from a rubbing collar.

RCMP and the humane society investigated Graham's property and court heard Tuesday that the dogs were found skittish, underweight and tethered on short chains inside Graham's large barn.

The dogs were immediately seized.

An examination by a veterinarian showed the dogs were also poorly socialized with poor body conditions and other ailments including parasites, eye and skin problems and overgrown claws.

Five of the 10 dogs found new homes after the seizure. The other five, however, were euthanized as they were "showing no signs of improving and were continuing to suffer mentally," according to a news release from the humane society.

In addition to paying the fine and restitution costs, Graham is also prohibited from owning a dog for 5 years, with the exception of the two dogs that currently live in his home that showed no signs of neglect.

