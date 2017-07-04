Animal protection officers from the P.E.I. Humane Society seized 16 dogs from a home breeder in P.E.I. in early June.

In a news release, the society said the mixed breed dogs were dirty and living in unsuitable conditions. The premises were unsanitary, extremely cluttered and deemed unsafe according to the release.

The owner was presented with an order including specific instructions for cleaning up the operation, said the society, but did not comply.

Kennel operators have to adhere to all regulations under P.E.I.'s Animal Welfare Act and the Canadian Kennel Code. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

P.E.I.'s newly-appointed Animal Welfare Act Appeal Board has ruled that the seizure was justified, said the society, and the dogs are now available for adoption.

The breeder in this case must also pay the Humane Society any costs relating to the animals' care, according to the release.

A spokesperson P.E.I.'s Department of Agriculture confirms the process outlined by the Humane Society has happened.

Anyone operating a kennel or cattery must adhere to all regulations under the Animal Welfare Act and the Canadian Kennel Code or the Canadian Cattery Code, said the society.