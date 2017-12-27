The old adage that a family that plays together, stays together holds true for a group of dogs dubbed the Dirty Dozen.

The dogs were seized by the PEI Humane Society in September 2016 after they were found living in a confined space on a dirt floor with little protection from the elements, born to a mother who was on her third litter in just one year.

"We see some really sad stories here at the Humane Society, but we are always trying to remember the positive ones," said Jennifer Harkness, development co-ordinator for the society.

'It's the best feeling ever that we could help these dogs,' says owner Melissa Castle. (Submitted by PEI Humane Society)

This tale comes with a happy ending and then some. After all of the dogs were adopted, the society set up a Facebook page for the owners.

Then the play dates began, and keep on coming. Eight dogs has been the largest gathering they've had so far, but the group hopes to someday reunite all 12.

The dogs are happiest when they're together, their owners say. (Submitted by Anna Ukrainka)

"They have recognized each other from the first time they met again after they had been taken apart. And they always have lots of fun," said Jessica Fritz, the owner of Mud Pie.

Mud Pie has brought a lot of joy to Fritz and her husband — even taking part in a momentous occasion for the couple.

"We got married this year after 12 years, and so Mud Pie was our ring bearer because she is a special part of the family," Fritz said. "She had to walk the rings down the aisle, and it was great."

Socialization is important

The Humane Society stresses the importance of socialization with every dog owner, but notes it has a special effect when the dogs are siblings.

'She had to walk the rings down the aisle, and it was great,' says Jessica Fritz and her new husband with Mud Pie. (Submitted by Jessica Fritz)

That is especially true when a litter stays together a bit longer than the recommended eight weeks, which was the case with these dogs, said Harkness.

"They were bonded so it's nice to see those relationships continue, it's a wonderful magical thing," she said.

'See the resemblance?'

Bailey MacArthur organizes many of the meet-ups and is Oakley's human.

'We've built a community around them,' says Rey's owner of the get-togethers with the dogs. (Submitted by Melissa Castle)

"How many people can say that they know all of their dog's siblings?" she asked.

"It's great, because we see them and it's just like 'Oh he's just like Oakley, just different colours' and 'See the resemblance and the same mannerisms?' and it's awesome," MacArthur said.

"It's important to see, because I see him open up even more and that's why it means so much to me."

A new family is born

The dogs are making a big impact on their owners' lives too.

'I see him open up even more,' says Oakley's owner Bailey MacArthur of the value of the gatherings. (Submitted by Jessica Fritz)

"My husband is home, he's got depression and anxiety and PTSD," said Melissa Castle, who owns Rey. "We thought it would be good to have a companion at home for him."

"She's fantastic, you know, he gets out and gets to walk her throughout the day and has things to do with her, so it kind of gets a better routine for him. And then I get home from work and take her for a walk and get some exercise, I love having her."

The social time has made another little family among the owners, Castle said.

"It's the best feeling ever that we could help these dogs, and get to know the rest of the families as well," she said.

"We've built a community around them. So what's better, to get out and enjoy the dogs and get to know some new people?" Castle said.

With the success of this group, the Humane Society has since started creating Facebook groups for other litters and said it will continue to do so.

The Humane Society is telling the dogs' happy tale to spearhead its crowdfunding campaign to raise $75,000 for shelter operations.