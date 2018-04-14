How to avoid being bitten by a dog

The P.E.I. Humane Society deals with many dog bite cases every year — in 2017, about 65 bites were a health and wellness concern because a person's skin was broken and animal control officers are also managing a growing number of reports of aggressive dogs.

Most people are bitten by dogs that belong to their family or that belong to friends. — Mike Gilbertson

Dog bites can happen for a number of reasons. Dogs can be ill, protecting a bone or toy, or in a new environment.

"There are very few dogs that are just mean, nasty dogs that are going to bite anybody if they can get a hold of them," said Mike Gilbertson, an animal control officer with the society.

Bites can be prevented through education, so the society posted some tips to Facebook on how to avoid being bitten — this was dog bite prevention week — and Gilbertson shared his advice with CBC Radio: Mainstreet's Angela Walker.

1. Body language

Dogs are good at interpreting human body language, Gilberston said, but "unfortunately some of us tend not to be that great about reading the dog's body language."

If a strange, unleashed dog approaches you, it's best to stand still 'like a tree,' says Gilbertson. (Humane Society of Chittenden County)

"Dogs are often willing to tell you when they're irritated or stressed or not in a good mood and might want to be left alone," he adds.

If a dog growls, cowers or back away, they feel threatened, he said. Take the time to suss out if a dog is feeling good about the situation.

"Most dogs bite because they're reacting to something, some kind of stressor in their environment," Gilberston said.

2. Let the dog come to you

"Let the dog approach you," rather than approaching the dog, Gilbertson advises. Don't initiate the contact unless you need to.

"I usually try to be calm, move slowly, don't raise my voice," when meeting a new dog, he said. "Often I'll get down low and let the dog come up and give me a sniff."

Don't crowd or stand over a dog — this may make it feel trapped. And don't approach strange dogs in a car or yard no matter how harmless they appear.

3. Be a tree

If a strange dog approaches you, remain still and calm, Gilbertson advises — "be a tree." Tuck your arms under your armpits so there's less for the dog to bite, and avoid eye contact.

'Most dogs bite because they're reacting to something, some kind of stressor,' says Gilbertson. (Anglea Walker/CBC)

The dog may just ignore you. Dogs at large aren't usually aggressive unless they feel trapped, Gilbertson said.

In the same vein, try to avoid running or riding bicycles or skateboards past dogs as many like to chase objects in motion.

4. Don't disturb a dog with puppies

Don't disturb a dog caring for puppies, says Gilbertson. (John Gaudi/CBC)

"Puppies can be very cute and everybody wants to handle them," Gilbertson said. But be very careful around dogs caring for their puppies. Mother dogs can be very protective and need to be comfortable with you first.

"Most people are bitten by dogs that belong to their family or that belong to friends," Gilbertson notes. Most dog bite victims are children, and most people are bitten in a home situation.

5. Don't mess with their food or toys

See the above re: puppies. Same goes for food and toys, Gilbertson said.

Don't get between Fido and his bowl. (The Associated Press)

"Dogs practice resource-guarding," he said — they just don't know human rules about sharing.

Don't bother them while they're eating or playing with a toy, and don't pick up dropped food in a dog's presence.

6. Don't try to break up a fight

If you see two dogs fighting, or a dog attacks your pooch while you're out on a walk, don't try to break them up, Gilbertson advises. Stay calm and let your dog react. One growl could make the other dog back off.

"One of the worst things you can do if dog fight ensues is try to break that up on your own," Gilbertson said. "That can be really challenging."

