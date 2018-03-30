Dog ban at P.E.I. National Park beaches takes effect April 1

Parks Canada is reminding pet owners of rules for P.E.I. National Park that come into effect this weekend.

Domestic animals, including dogs, cats and horses, are not permitted on the beaches of the park from April 1 to Oct. 15.

"The presence of domestic animals on beaches can disrupt wildlife, such as young animals and birds, including the breeding activity of the endangered piping plover, which nest on the ground," Parks Canada said in a news release.

Anyone caught breaking this law could face a fine of $125.

Pets are permitted in all other outdoor areas of the park, provided they are on a leash no longer than three metres. Pet owners are also required to clean up after their pets.

P.E.I. National Park includes seven supervised beaches on the Island's north shore.

