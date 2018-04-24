National dodgeball championship coming to Charlottetown

Dodgeball PEI had success on the court and in the boardroom at the National Dodgeball Championship in Winnipeg last week.

The women's team won silver, and Dodgeball PEI is bringing the 2019 championship tournament to Charlottetown. The 4th annual event will bring hundreds of players to the city.

Dates and venue for the tournament have not yet been announced, but it will be held early in the year.

More P.E.I. news