Dr. Mitchell Zelman, who has been part of P.E.I.'s health care system for 25 years, is leaving the Island to pursue an opportunity in British Columbia.

Zelman is a pediatrician. He has also served as acting chief health officer and deputy chief health officer.

P.E.I. has a complement of five pediatricians, and Zelman's departure will leave one full-time space vacant. Other pediatricians will pick up Zelman's appointments until a replacement can be found.

Health PEI says it has begun a search for a replacement, as well as for a locum for interim support.

Zelman will be leaving at the end of June.