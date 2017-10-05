Health services provided by doctors on P.E.I. had one of the largest jumps in the country between 2011 and 2015, according to a new report from the Canadian Institute of Health Information.

It shows doctors in P.E.I. saw an almost 12 per cent increase in payments. Nationally, the increase was 3.4 per cent.

CIHI noted it calculated remuneration for doctors on P.E.I. differently due to the relatively small numbers on the Island, which makes comparisons to other jurisdictions difficult.

Health PEI, however, recorded that payments to physicians during that period were up 12.5 per cent. Most of the jump in payments was from increases in the fees paid, Health PEI said, but there was also an increase in overall services provided.

"It is high," said Geoff Ballinger, manager of physician information for CIHI.

Playing catch up

"I guess the question is how long will those kinds of growth rates be sustainable."

The Medical Society of P.E.I. says the province has been playing catch up in payment of specialists, and could be in other areas, as well.

Ballinger said medical societies and health ministries have to find a balance between what is affordable for the province, and providing a pay level that will encourage physicians to set up a practice.