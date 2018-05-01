Another family doctor leaving P.E.I., says PC MLA

The P.E.I. legislature heard Tuesday that another doctor is leaving the Island at the end of July.

Dr. Joey Giordani relocated from the Crapaud area to Cornwall earlier this year, but PC MLA Jamie Fox said Giordani is telling his patients he is now leaving the Island entirely July 31. He said a notice has been posted. The South Shore Pharmacy has also posted a notice on their Facebook page.

"This week South Shore residents were dealt another blow in their ability to access a family doctor," said Fox. He questioned the health minister about what plan is in place for about 2,000 patients who will be left without a family doctor.

Health Minister Robert Mitchell said he wasn't aware of the doctor leaving. Health PEI said it has been reaching out to Giordani to discuss his plans, but has not officially heard anything yet.

Community meeting Friday

"Certainly there's been a doctor in that community for over 100, 150 years almost I believe. I definitely see the concern ... that the folks in that region have," said Mitchell.

Mitchell said he is expecting a couple of doctors to start on P.E.I. soon and said Health PEI will continue to work with doctors and nurse practitioners to alleviate the medical needs in that area.

PC MLA Jamie Fox asked if Health PEI will work with the community if it recruits a doctor on its own. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

He said discussions are ongoing with the South Shore community over its idea for a medical clinic staffed by both a doctor and a nurse practitioner. Mitchell said he'll attend a meeting to discuss the issue on Friday.

Fox said the community is working to recruit their own replacement and Mitchell said if another doctor can be brought in, he would be happy to sit down and have that conversation.

CBC has not been able to reach Dr. Giordani for comment.

