A doctor who opened a practice in western P.E.I. 17 months ago has decided to leave the province, says Health PEI.

Dr. Filza Naveed has been seeing patients at the Western Hospital and Alberton Health Centre since October 2015. Naveed, who is from Ontario, had served her residency on the Island, and told CBC News at a welcoming reception she was looking forward to rural practice.

Naveed's patients are being told not to sign up on the patient registry for a new doctor. Health PEI says fill-in doctors, a nurse practitioner and an RN will be providing services until a replacement can be found.

Recruitment is underway, and Health PEI will wait six months before telling patients whether they have found a replacement or whether patients need to go on the registry.