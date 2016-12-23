Dixie Lee Family Restaurant, a popular fast food chicken restaurant in other parts of the Maritimes is making a return to Prince Edward Island.

Excited to embark on a new career in business! Stay tuned for details. Dixie Lee is returning to #PEI! First stop: @DtownSummerside 🍗 pic.twitter.com/sTuAEiPN96 — @major_stewart

The announcement was made on Twitter by Major Stewart of Summerside, P.E.I., who will be the owner-operator of the new restaurant.

"Over the past year or so I've been looking for opportunities in business in the private sector … and came across this business," he said.

'I'm looking forward to bringing it back'

He said he's been to a number of Dixie Lee locations around the Maritimes.

"I wanted something different, something unique that didn't compete with some of the other existing restaurants in Summerside," he said.

"It's something unique and different that has a bit of history to P.E.I. as well," he said, referencing two locations that used to be in Charlottetown and Summerside that are no longer there. "I'm looking forward to bringing it back."

Stewart said the restaurant will employ 12 to 14 people.

He expects to have it open in spring 2017.

The restaurant will be located on a what is currently a vacant lot on Heather Moyse Drive, across the street from the Harbourfront Theatre.