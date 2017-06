The first of 2017's three DiverseCity festivals was held in Charlottetown Sunday. The annual festival celebrates multiculturalism, showcasing different communities that call the Island home.

The Dutch have long been a part of P.E.I. culture. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

A display of musical instruments at the Buddhist monks' booth. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

Quentin Altamura plays fiddle in the French style. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

Art on the street celebrates how cultures are connected. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

DiverseCity festivals will be held in Montague on July 16, and Summerside on July 30.