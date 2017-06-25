Islanders have a chance on Sunday to experience cultures from around the world without leaving Charlottetown at the 11th annual DiverseCity Multicultural Festival.

The event runs from 2 to 10 p.m. on Queen Street between Grafton and Dorchester streets, and at the Confederation Centre plaza.

Islanders can enjoy music, dance and food from dozens of cultures. At last year's event, 23 cultures were represented and 18 food vendors set up along Queen Street.

The event is sponsored by the P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada.

To accommodate the festival, the streets where the event is taking place have been closed since 12 a.m. Sunday and will remain closed for 24 hours, so motorists are being advised to find different travel routes.