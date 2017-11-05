Four candidates are now vying for one empty seat in the P.E.I. Legislature — District 11: Charlottetown-Parkdale.

The seat was left vacant when Doug Currie resigned unexpectedly in October. The byelection to replace him will be held Nov. 27.

The Green Party, Liberal Party, PC Party and NDP have all chosen the candidate they will put forward.

We asked each of them to tell voters in one sentence why voters should choose them. Here are their responses, listed alphabetically by last name.

Hannah Bell: Green Party

Hannah Bell is the Green Party's shadow finance critic. She is currently on a leave of absence as the executive director of the PEI Business Women's Association.

She has 30 years experience in the public, private and non-profit sectors in Canada and the U.K.

"As a resident of District 11 and a business woman who leads a non-profit organization, I have the experience and community knowledge to make sure the needs and issues of the residents — from small business to health care to affordable housing — are truly represented, and the freedom as a Green MLA to do so."

Bob Doiron: Liberal Party

Bob Doiron is currently on leave from his position as a Charlottetown city councillor for Ward 6 – Mount Edward in Charlottetown. He's been a member of the UPEI Security Police Department since 1987.

"As a lifelong resident of the community where I have raised my family, studied and worked, I want to work on the priorities that really matter to the residents of Charlottetown-Parkdale such as making sure our seniors have the supports they need, addressing the challenges of mental illness — particularly among our youth, supporting a modern Sherwood Elementary School, and creating job opportunities to keep young people home, by being a strong voice in government," he said.

Melissa Hilton: PC Party

Melissa Hilton is also on leave as a Charlottetown city councillor, for Ward 9 – Stonepark. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from UPEI, and works in her family-owned business.

"My years in municipal government have taught me the importance of having a strong local voice to get things done for people. District 11 needs a strong local voice in the legislature that isn't going to be another rubber stamp for Premier MacLauchlan and I want to be that voice for the people of Charlottetown-Parkdale," she said.

Mike Redmond: NDP

Mike Redmond is the leader of the New Democratic Party of Prince Edward Island, a position he has held since 2012. He is a farmer and the owner of Sperenza-Vision Inspired Sport.

"I was born and raised in this district and I have worked tirelessly to provide the community, families and children a voice of compassion and love," he said.

Byelection to be held Nov. 27

The byelection will be held Nov. 27, with advance voting on Nov. 18, 20 and 24. Polling is at the Eastlink Centre at 46 Kensington Road.

Elligible voters can register online or by calling Elections P.E.I. at 1-888-234-8683.

So far, there will be at least one all-candidates' debate — organized by Young Voters of P.E.I. It will be held on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Bar1911, 113 Longworth Avenue.