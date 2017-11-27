Green Party candidate Hannah Bell has won the byelection tonight in District 11 Charlottetown-Parkdale by 157 votes.

Bell took 768 votes, Liberal Bob Doiron 611 votes, the PC's Melissa Hilton 586 votes and the NDP leader Mike Redmond 202, according to direct data from Elections P.E.I.

P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan conceded the win to the Greens, offering his congratulations to Bell. PC candidate Melissa Hilton, PC leader James Aylward and Liberal candidate Bob Doiron also wished Bell well.

Results are unofficial until verified by Elections P.E.I.

Elections P.E.I.'s website repeatedly crashed throughout the evening, likely due to overloading.

About 34 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballots in the advance poll — 60.32 per cent of registered voters did so in total.

This girl just told the room her mother @hannahbethbell won #D11byelection #peipoli pic.twitter.com/Sb7geu1nLL — @kerrywcampbell

The district voted Liberal in the last three elections.