The Progressive Conservative Party of P.E.I. has been asked to take down signs for Melissa Hilton that were spotted around Charlottetown–Parkdale Wednesday morning.

The party's nomination meeting isn't until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, but Hilton is the only nominee for the PCs in the byelection. The party's deadline for nominations passed Monday at 5 p.m.

However, Elections P.E.I. reviewed the rules and said there is no officially nominated candidate who can be registered because the nomiation meeting hasn't yet taken place.

The PCs asked Elections P.E.I. to take a second look at the regulations, and the agency confirmed its original ruling.

In a statement, Elections P.E.I. said the signs are in violation of Section 17 of the Election Expenses Act and has asked they be taken down until a candidate is registered.

A candidate has to register with the office of the returning officer.

As of Wednesday night, Melissa Hilton is expected to be one of two Charlottetown councillors running for a provincial seat in the District 11 byelection. Coun. Bob Doiron won the Liberal nomination on Monday. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

The party says it disagrees with Elections P.E.I.'s interpretation of the rules, and will only take the signs down if a judge orders them to do so.

The District 11 byelection is set for Monday, Nov. 27.

Hilton, a Charlottetown native, has represented Ward 9 as a member of city council since 2005.