Four polls counted in P.E.I.'s byelection for Charlottetown-Parkdale give the Green candidate a slim lead of 8 votes.

CBC News will have up-to-the-minute coverage here as the unofficial poll results in the byelection are announced.

The advance poll and one other give Hannah Bell from the Green Party 444 votes, Liberal Bob Doiron 436 votes, the PCs Melissa Hilton 431 votes and the NDP leader Mike Redmond 121.

Results are unofficial until verified by Elections P.E.I.

About 34 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballots in the advance poll — 60.32 per cent of registered voters did so in total.

"Byelections don't normally garnish a lot of voters, a lot less than a general election," said Paul Alan, manager of election operations and communications with Elections P.E.I., in an interview this morning with CBC News: Island Morning. "There's been a lot of focus on this district from all parties involved — from the two big ones to the other two parties, everyone wants to get another member in the house or to get a member in the house."

"It's been a well-contested battle here for District 11 I believe," Alan said.

The district voted Liberal in the last three elections.

11 polls within district

The unofficial results will be posted to the Elections P.E.I. website as they come in. There are 11 polls to count, and a team will be counting advance polls as well, Alan said.

"We've got counting teams on hand, and what the process is — the counting team will take the ballot box for poll number one, they'll dump the ballots out, they'll count them out and once they're verified that'll be put online," said Alan.

"So it won't be one lump sum, and hopefully they'll get to them rather quickly," Alan added.

Alan wouldn't give an estimated time when an official winner would be declared.