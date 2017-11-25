About 34 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballots in the advance poll for the Charlottetown-Parkdale byelection.

As of Friday night, 1,194 of 3,548 registered electors in District 11 voted. Friday marked the final day of three advance polling days.

The seat was left vacant when Liberal Doug Currie resigned unexpectedly in October.

The race to fill the seat in District 11 concludes on Monday when one of four candidates will be elected:

Bob Doiron for the Liberals.

Hannah Bell for the Greens.

Melissa Hilton for the PCs.

Mike Redmond for the NDP.

Paul Alan, manager of election operations for Elections P.E.I., said advanced voter turnout was "on par" for general election advanced polls, and that it's a great sign for voter engagement.

On Monday, the polls will open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. at the Eastlink Centre.