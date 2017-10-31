P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan announced Tuesday the byelection for District 11: Charlottetown-Parkdale will be held Nov. 27.

The seat was left vacant when Liberal MLA Doug Currie unexpectedly resigned from politics on Oct. 19.

Bob Doiron will run for the Liberals, while Hannah Bell will be the Green Party candidate.

The PC Party is holding a meeting to choose its candidate Wednesday. The NDP said it plans to choose a candidate before the weekend.

The premier had six months following Currie's resignation to call the byelection, but said he wanted the seat to be filled sooner.

"It is important that residents of Charlottetown-Parkdale be represented in a timely a manner as possible in the Legislative Assembly, which opens in November," he said in a news release.