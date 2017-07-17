Do you like your dinner served with a side of music and an actor with some saucy flair?

If so, you're in luck: P.E.I. offers a veritable smorgasbord of dinner theatre for you to choose from this summer.

Here are the offerings we found.

1. Village Musicale de l'Acadie

At the Village Musicale de l'Acadie in Abrams Village, P.E.I., where they've been doing dinner theatre for 15 years, there are two shows: one in French (Wednesdays and Thursdays) and one in English (Tuesdays). Both start at 6:30 p.m.

The Belle of the Ball is the English offering in which comedian Gérald Arsenault plays Martin, a man in his 40s who returns to university — but the only dorm room he can find is in an all-female residence. What's Martin to do, but pretend to be "Martine"?

The French show, Retour au fou-foyer, is a farce about what happens when a psychiatrist temporarily moves into a seniors' home to anonymously assess the mental state of the residents.

"We become this little family, the whole crew, and we really have a lot of fun throughout the summer," said Julie Arsenault of why she loves performing every year.

The menu includes a choice of an Acadian variety plate — rapure, paté, chichen fricot and hominy corn, or barbecue chicken or seafood casserole.

Tickets including tax are $39 for adults and $17 for children 12 and under, and can be purchased here.

2. Uprooted and Unplugged

Uprooted & Unplugged by Justin Simard at the King's Playhouse in Georgetown stars Cal Morrison, Mallory MacInnis, Jonah Anderson and Jennifer Carson. (Submitted by King's Playhouse )

Uprooted and Unplugged is a new dinner theatre being presented at Georgetown's King's Playhouse in the ballroom every Friday at 6:30 p.m.

It's the third summer for dinner theatre at the Playhouse, whicih commissions a brand-new offering from a local playwright every year. Uprooted and Unplugged is by Justin Simard of Belfast, P.E.I., and celebrates Island hospitality and food along with East Coast music.

The menu, created by chef Amil Zavo, includes an appetizer of root vegetables, a main of vegetable crust filled with tarragon and garlic chicken, and a P.E.I. comfort food dessert trio: apple crisp, blueberry pie and strawberry shortcake. Vegan options are available too, with advance notice.

Tickets including tax are $48 for adults and $32 for kids 12 and under and can be purchased here.

3. The Feast Dinner Theatre

The performers of the Feast Dinner Theatre production Shucked! (Feast Dinner Theatres/Facebook)

The Feast dinner theatre is in its 39th season, and this year presents the show Shucked! in both Summerside (The Brothers Two Restaurant) and Charlottetown (The Charlottetown Hotel).

Shucked! is a comedy set around a fictional world series of oyster shucking, written by Mike Allison of TV's This Hour Has 22 Minutes, and with musical direction by Andrew Waite of the band Andrew Waite and the Firm.

"Something different happens every night when you're talking to different people," said performer Jessica Lewis, saying that makes every show a great chance for actors to learn how to improvise.

The actors describe the music for Shucked! as "dad-rock" that includes Pat Benatar, Fleetwood Mack, David Bowie, Sloan, and more.

"You're going to be bopping in your seats!" said performer Jamie Hunter.

Tickets range from $35 for kids 10 and under to $60 for adult VIP seating, and can be found here.

4. My Island Home: A Stompin' Tom Story

Dinner theatre at the new Stomping Tom Centre in Skinners Pond is all about the late singer himself. (Stompin Tom Centre/Facebook)

A new dinner theatre at the just-opened Stompin' Tom Centre in Skinners Pond, P.E.I., is all about the late legend of Canadian traditional country.

It runs Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. this summer, and many nights are already sold out.

"At times, I was laughing to split a gut, while other times I had to put down the research to have a little cry. I cannot think of a more inspirational Canadian hero than Stompin' Tom," says playwright Erin Dunn-Keefe of Alberton on the Centre's website.

The menu features a green salad, breaded chicken breast or pork loin with potatoes and vegetables, followed by cake.

Tickets are just under $50 including tax and can be found here.

5. Run For the Hills

Run For the Hills at Clinton Hills this summer is all about the days of rum-running on P.E.I. (Canada's Rotating House - Around The Sea/Facebook)

One of the new summer shows at Clinton Hills weddings and events venue is a dinner theatre show called Run For the Hills, all about rum-running on P.E.I. — the last province in Canada to prohibit alcohol sales.

There's plenty of original music written by Michael Pendergast including fiddle, as well as step and square dancing.

"It's really special, playing with your dad," said Michael's son Shane Pendergast.

And if anyone wants a drink, they have to ask for "cold tea" with a wink and a nudge.

Run For the Hills runs Sundays and Tuesdays, and features the very talented Pendergast family and more. It's held in the vintage barn.

Tickets including tax are $49 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under, and can be found here.

6. A Weak Shove of Talent

At the Tignish Legion, the summer's dinner theatre is A Weak Shove of Talent, written by Sarah Rennie-Shea, who also stars in the show. It runs Tuesdays and Thursday through the end of August.

The premise is the town is preparing for Canada's 150th, and the town is putting on a talent show to celebrate. Of course, hilarity ensues!

The menu is corn chowder, roast beef dinner and cheesecake.

Tickets are $38 and can be purchased by calling the legion at (902) 853-6698.