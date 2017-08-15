The price of diesel went up overnight Monday, but heating oil and gasoline prices were unchanged.
Diesel prices were up 1 cent to a minimum of $1.093 per litre.
Gasoline and heating oil prices did not move.
- Gasoline: Minimum $1.068 for regular.
- Heating oil: $0.723.
Propane prices were also unchanged.
The change was part of the regular mid-month price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. The next scheduled price review is Sept. 1.
