The price of diesel went up overnight Monday, but heating oil and gasoline prices were unchanged.

Diesel prices were up 1 cent to a minimum of $1.093 per litre.

Gasoline and heating oil prices did not move.

Gasoline: Minimum $1.068 for regular.

Heating oil: $0.723.

Propane prices were also unchanged.

The change was part of the regular mid-month price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. The next scheduled price review is Sept. 1.