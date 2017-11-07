A P.E.I. woman is distressed that a flower arrangement she put on the North River bridge in memory of her son appears to have been burned off.

Dianne Young's son Lennon Waterman took his own life in 2013, after struggling with mental health and addictions. She's been putting flowers on the bridge ever since.

Young says she recently put up a new arrangement made up of a metal cross with grapevines, a big purple ribbon and purple flowers. But a friend who helps her put up the flowers told her it looks like it's been burned off with a torch.

"It just disturbed me too to think that someone would do that," said Young.

"I started putting flowers on the bridge as memory of him, as well as to remember others that have suffered with mental health issues and who have died by suicide. And I think it is a good reminder because I often get messages from people saying you know, keep putting them up."

Young plans to put up some more flowers on the bridge to mark the anniversary of her son's death on Nov. 8.

She's also looking at putting up something more permanent, but plans to ask for permission from the province before doing that.