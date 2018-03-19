Diabetes Canada will close its P.E.I. office this spring, as the organization shifts away from programs for individuals and moves toward programs for whole populations.

There are two employees currently working in the P.E.I. office.

'We continue to urgently move our mission forward.' - Jax Hux

The group does advocacy and educational work, hosting events and fundraisers in the community, and advocating for policy changes. That work will continue on the Island.

"We have been working together with P.E.I. volunteers and the government to affect policy changes and press for better strip coverage, expanded pump program and expanded access to medicine," said Diabetes Canada president Jan Hux in an emailed statement..

"The office space will change and our Diabetes Canada camps are merging, but we continue to urgently move our mission forward to prevent, care for those affected, and end diabetes."

Diabetes Canada Maritimes staff will continue to support the community on P.E.I., the group said.

