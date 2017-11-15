A P.E.I. developer is one step closer to moving ahead with his plan to build an apartment complex in downtown Charlottetown.

The bylaw amendment required for the development to go ahead passed first and second reading at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

The 23-unit, four-storey apartment building at 55 and 59 Richmond Street was proposed to council by APM Group CEO Tim Banks earlier this year.

It requires a site specific bylaw amendment to the downtown neighbourhood zone in order to go ahead. The current zoning would only allow a three-storey building.

"It's good. It's been a while, and I'm pleased that we've got this far," said Banks, adding that he's been trying to get this project off the ground for two years.

He said the new building will be micro-units at affordable housing prices.

The hope is for the one-bedroom units to go for under $800 a month, and the two bedrooms for under $1,000, said Banks.

'It was a long process'

"It was a long process" to get to this point said Coun. Greg Rivard, the chair of the planning and heritage committee.

The city had voted against the project proceeding to the public consultation phase, but then reversed that decision. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

In the summer council voted against the project proceeding to the public consultation phase. The mayor had raised concerns about the proposed building's proximity to the one next door.

​Banks filed an appeal with the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. Before that review happened, councillors voted unanimously to rescind their original vote, and a public consultation took place earlier this month.

The project has faced opposition from residents of the Rochford Condominiums, the building next door, who have said the new building would be too close to theirs.

Changes made along the way

"At the end of the day, I totally understand the concerns that the condo residents had, but developers have rights as well," Rivard said.

"So in planning, there's never a perfect project. There's always opposition to stuff, and you have to analyze each application based on its own merit. And it's not always easy, because you're taking into consideration people's homes, and future development."

'It was a long process,' says Greg Rivard, the chair of the city's planning and heritage committee. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Banks has made some changes to the project proposal along the way in an effort to address some of the concerns from the condo homeowners, Rivard explained, like eliminating some of the balconies from the original design.

If possible, Banks said he is willing to make further changes to accommodate the concerns over proximity.

"We may be able to take a foot off our balconies on that side and shove the building over one more foot away from the condo building, and if we can do that, we'll do it. Because it's all about trying to work with people at the end of the day," Banks said.

"We're not really trying to shove something down their throat. We believe what we're doing here is going to bring value to the neighbours and I hope they're pleased with what we do do at the end of the day."

'Now the hard work begins'

Banks hopes to start building in the spring, and says the building will have occupancy by October of next year.

The 23-unit, four-storey apartment building at 55 and 59 Richmond Street was proposed to council by APM Group president Tim Banks earlier this year. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"Now the hard work begins to bring the project in on time and on budget," said Banks.

"I'm looking forward to bringing some affordable housing to the downtown market."

The bylaw amendment needed for the development still needs to pass a third reading.

That vote will take place whenever council meets next — either at the next council meeting in December or at a special council meeting in advance of that.