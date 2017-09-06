Singer-songwriters Dennis Ellsworth and Tara MacLean are teaming up for a show at the Trailside Cafe in Mount Stewart, P.E.I., on Thursday night.

MacLean is currently wrapping up her show Atlantic Blue at the Guild and Ellsworth is producing an upcoming solo album and playing with his band The Mercy Dolls.

The two are hard at work tackling their primary projects as well as prepping for their duo debut.

Ellsworth and MacLean stopped by CBC P.E.I.'s Mainstreet to talk all about their Trailside Cafe gig and how their careers intersected.

'I fell completely in love with his music'

The two first met last summer at the very same venue when Ellsworth was playing a show.

MacLean was fascinated with his voice and knew they had to work together.

MacLean says Trailside Cafe is her favourite venue. (Submitted)

"I fell completely in love with his music and his voice and I knew right then and there we'd sing together," she said.

"I kind of accosted him after the show," she joked. "He was so open and cool about it and so we just talked about it all through the year and then we even wrote a tune."

Mixing covers with new songs

The two are playing their first show together Thursday at 8 p.m. and have put a lot of thought into their setlist.

"In this case, because we've never done this before … we went with a mix of some things people may want to hear and some things that are new to both of us that we haven't performed for other people yet," Ellsworth said.

'It’s been a fabulous summer — the audiences have been wonderful,' MacLean says about her show Atlantic Blue. 'We’ve had all these incredible guests come and sing. I’ve had the summer of my life.' (taramacleanmusic.com)

According to Ellsworth, MacLean pitched some ideas for cover songs that she thought would sound well and work for the show at the Trailside Cafe.

"It started with that and we built around what is going to sound really good with us doing it," he added.

"We discovered that everything does."

'This is going to be an ongoing thing'

Though this is the first time performing together publically, MacLean said, it definitely won't be the last.

"Dennis is an incredible producer," she said. "Just getting to write one song with him already I'm craving more."

"This is going to be an ongoing thing — we've become such close friends."

For the both of them, an album is "entirely possible" Ellsworth said.

"We don't have any plans to do it, but we've mentioned the possibility of it."