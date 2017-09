A dead whale discovered on beach in western P.E.I. on Sunday has been confirmed as a minke.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans identified the species of the whale after a man came across the three-metre-long carcass Sunday afternoon while going for walk in Cape Wolfe.

Minke whales are not endangered, according to DFO.

The minke whale carcass was discovered by a man walking along the beach in Cape Wolfe. (Submitted by Bethe Cameron)

Since June, the carcasses of 13 right whales — which are an endangered species — have been found in Maritime waters.