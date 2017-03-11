With temperatures approaching –20 C on P.E.I. Saturday, it may not seem like spring will be arriving anytime soon.

But at least it it won't get dark at night so soon.

This weekend marks the beginning of daylight time, so remember to set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed tonight. The change officially occurs Sunday at 2 a.m.

Fire departments on P.E.I. are encouraging residents to use this as a time to check their smoke alarms — and change the batteries or install new ones, particularly if the smoke detectors are more than 10 years old.