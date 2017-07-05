There has been some changes this summer in the National Basketball League of Canada.

But perhaps none bigger than the July 2 announcement that the league needs to find a new commissioner.

'Ready to come home'

Dave Magley said family and being away from his Indianapolis home played a role in his decision to return to the U.S.

"I'm just at that point in my life that I'm ready to come home," he said.

Magley is also going to be involved with building a new basketball league in the U.S. similar to the NBLC.

Magley explained his business partner was heavily involved with the Premier Basketball League. And now, the pair are forming the new North American Premier Basketball League.

New U.S. league

Magley said he wants to use a similar business model with the new league as what was used in Canada with the NBLC, such as "good owners and good venues."

Besides the U.S., Magley said the league will be looking at opportunities to have teams based in western Canada.

Magley said he wasn't sure how difficult it will be to find a replacement for him in the NBLC.

"Some people think it will be real tough. Some people think I'll be real easy to replace," he said.

"It's got to be someone recognizes the passion of the passion of the potential. And, that means you've got to give it seven days a week and you've got to be on call the whole time."

Other league news

Magley said he wasn't surprised that former Island Storm head coach Joe Salerno has found a job with new Moncton Magic franchise. He's also confident that Storm ownership will be able to find a great replacement.

Overall, Magley said he's leaving the league in a better place than when he joined in 2015.

In terms of a new franchise in St. John's, Magley said he's believes an announcement could be made soon.

"I'm feeling really confident that we could hear as early as this weekend or early next week that it's a done deal."