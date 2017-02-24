Four young Island women will represent P.E.I. at a national event marking the 100th anniversary of women attaining the right to vote in Canadian federal elections.

Jillian MacIntyre, Sarah Crosby, Payton Jadis and Taya Nabuurs will represent the Island's four federal ridings at the Daughters of the Vote event next month in Ottawa.

One delegate from each riding

"By marking this anniversary, we recognize the progress we have made as a country and encourage young women to take part in public life," said P.E.I. MLA Paula Biggar, the minister responsible for the status of women, in a news release.

The 338 young women who will participate at the national event in Ottawa — one delegate for each of Canada's federal ridings — will take a seat in Parliament on International Women's Day March 8 to have their voices heard and mark a century of women's suffrage. Delegates were selected for their demonstrated leadership potential, interest in public policy issues, and level of community engagement.

The selections were made by Equal Voice, a multipartisan organization with chapters across Canada, with input from Island community leaders.

'Passion, vision and actions'

"The quality of applications from Prince Edward Island was superb and demonstrates young women are eager to grow their leadership skills and play active roles in the political process," said Denise Siele of Equal Voice Canada in the release.

"Through their passion, vision and actions, these inspiring young women will contribute to their communities, their province, our nation and the world in creative and impactful ways."