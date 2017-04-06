Charlottetown police are warning the public about an internet dating scam that offers victims a less-than-golden financial opportunity.

City police say they received a complaint Wednesday from a woman saying she had met an individual on an online dating site claiming to be a Canadian soldier deployed in Ukraine.

They say the fraudster claimed to have 1.5 million dollars in gold bars, and needed a bank account in which to transfer the money.

Police say the potential victim did not provide any banking information but instead contacted authorities.