Parks Canada announced that surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park are currently considered dangerous and visitors are asked not to enter the water, according to a news release.
"Rip currents may be formed along the shores due to high winds and resulting surf conditions," reads the release.
"To ensure visitor safety, entering the water is not recommended in these conditions and visitors are asked to follow surf guard instructions."
