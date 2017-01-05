A P.E.I. man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of dangerous driving causing death.

Gregory Stuart Collicutt, 26, of O'Leary, P.E.I., is charged in connection with a crash on Oct. 9, 2015 that killed a 67-year-old woman from Lady Fane.

The two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Highway 1A and Route 10 in Central Bedeque.

Collicutt entered the plea in Summerside court on Wednesday. He elected to have his trial heard by Supreme Court judge and jury.

The case is scheduled to back in court on Jan. 10 to set a date for the trial.