He's lived in Spain and France, served as UPEI Student Union president and on the board for Habitat for Humanity.

Now Charlottetown's Dana Kenny is P.E.I.'s latest representative on the Prime Minister's Youth Council.

Kenny is just back from his first meeting with the council, in Calgary this week, and is pumped up about the opportunity to bring his ideas to a diverse cross section of youth from across the country.

"They look to us for innovation and creativity," said Kenny, of the council's role.

Getting people involved

Kenny hopes to meet with as many Canadians as possible during his two-year term. In particular, he'd like to talk to the people that don't usually attend public meetings.

"That's what I'm really wanting to do," he said, "meet those people and hear from them. They're the ones with perspectives and ideas and opinions I haven't heard."

Kenny comes to the council with some key priorities of his own, and engaging people in the process is at the centre of them. He's interested in the way Katimavik and Canada World Youth helped young people broaden their range of experience and perhaps have a better understanding of how they can contribute to society.

"I'm very passionate about sexual assault awareness and prevention and approaching that through education and policy," he added.

Kenny is part of the second wave of appointments to the council.