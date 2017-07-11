Police are investigating after two light poles were damaged at the International Children's Memorial Place in South Freetown, P.E.I.
In a news release, police said the damage likely occurred between 5 p.m. on July 8 and 4:30 p.m. on July 9, and rendered the two light poles useless.
Anyone with information is asked to contact East Prince RCMP, or their local police detachment.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | P.E.I. 'very interested' in Atlantic Provinces-wide police watchdog
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Police investigate firearms theft in Kings County