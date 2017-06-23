Shorty's ice cream dairy bar in Montague is providing employment opportunities to people with intellectual disabilities this summer.

Inclusions East opened up the dairy bar on Tuesday, where some of its clients will have the chance to develop their work skills.

"It is wonderful to watch how someone can absolutely blossom when given the opportunity to showcase their capabilities," said Nancy Anderson, executive director of Inclusions East.

"It is just a matter of giving someone a chance and putting the right supports in place to allow that to happen."

'Amazing transformations'

Inclusions East provides community support, vocational and employment services for people with intellectual disabilities.

Anderson said her group jumped at the chance to partner with Shorty's this summer.

The dairy bar is just one of its employment partnerships on the Island, she said, and the opportunity to work is important.

"We've seen some amazing transformations," Anderson said.

Nancy Anderson, executive director of Inclusions East, said, 'The value in providing an employment opportunity to someone with a disability has a trickle down effect.' (Submitted by Nancy Anderson)

Currently, there are three individuals with intellectual disabilities working at the dairy bar. They work with a job coach who assists if any issues come up.

Anderson said that the new employees are still just getting their feet wet and learning lots as they work to perfect the recipes, from banana splits to sundaes.

It's an opportunity for them to be creative, said Anderson.

"It's really neat to watch," she added.

Anderson also explained that customer service skills, like the ones at the forefront of this initiative, are transferable into many other environments.

'Trickle down effect'

She also stressed the benefits to businesses when people with disabilities are included in the workforce.

Shorty's employees Kelsey McCormack (left) and Rhonda Fall (middle) attend a social event with fellow Inclusions East client Lacey MacMaster (right). (Nancy Anderson)

"The value in providing an employment opportunity to someone with a disability has a trickle down effect and will help to grow a business…. When someone with a disability works at a location, often their whole network then supports that location," said Anderson.

"It's just another little added benefit to having a diverse workforce."

Shorty's dairy bar will likely be open until mid-September.