With the summer months come a rise in the number of cyclists riding around, and sharing the road becomes an important part of being a motorist.

Graham Miner, director of the highway safety division at the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, said that though cyclists and drivers are often spoke about as two distinct groups they shouldn't be.

"It's not a separation of there's cyclist and there's motorists, we're actually probably the same people," he said.

"I think what one should do is just take their experience as a car driver and a cyclist and just kind of think it through when you're operating a bike on the road."

Across the Island, and specifically in some of the larger municipalities, action is being taken to improve life for everyone that uses the road.

'Good cycling routes'

Cycling PEI has been working with the province and several municipalities to help guide them on areas that need to be improved in terms of cycling infrastructure.

Mike Connolly, the executive director of the organization, said that two major concerns for the group, the Hillsborough Bridge and the North River Causeway, are being addressed.

The bridge is being studied for the addition of a bike lane, and a separated asphalt path that runs alongside the Trans Canada Highway will connect Cornwall from the Dutch Inn to Charlottetown.

The path was worked on as part of the construction on the roundabouts leading to Cornwall, and the City of Charlottetown will be connecting that path to Capital Drive, so cyclists can get to the bike lane on North River Road.

"We're just at the point where we're seeing on the map that the connections can all be made," he said.

"Good cycling routes that get you throughout the city."

Variances

Connolly said that he recently met with the Town of Summerside to discuss the implementation of a plan to add bike lanes throughout the municipality.

He also said that Cycling PEI is pushing for a variance in the Highway Traffic Act that would allow people to use sidewalks for cycling.

"Parents or kids or people with disabilities or anybody that's not comfortable on the road should be able to use that wonderful transportation corridor called sidewalks that's deemed for pedestrians," he said.

Mike Connolly, Cycling PEI's executive director, says his group has been working with the province and some municipalities on expanding bike infrastructure. (CBC)

"It would cut down the need for additional bike lanes and infrastructure if people could coexist on the sidewalk, that being said, we don't want people commuting to work on the sidewalks because those are the people that are usually hiking along and we would want those people in the bike lanes."

He said that the variance could include speed restrictions, and other regulations to ensure the safety of everyone using the sidewalks.

Making headway

RCMP Staff-Sgt. Kevin Baillie said that the force will be ticketing people who aren't wearing helmets again this summer, and offering ticket-cancellations for people who elect to attend a safety information session as part of Operation Headaway.

He said that the idea is that people would be better served through education, and the incentive of saving money on the fine will help.

Staff-Sgt. Kevin Baillie said that cyclists have to have a light on the front of their bikes and a light or reflector on the back. (Pat Martel/CBC)

"It's much cheaper I think in all cases to buy a helmet than to pay $175 fine and surcharge," he said.

Baillie said that last year approximately 150 tickets were given out to people who weren't wearing helmets while riding.

Miner, an avid cyclist, knows the need to wear a helmet all to well. He said he's split three helmets "wide open" in the past two and a half years.

"Had I not been wearing those helmets I assume I would be very seriously injured or would be a fatality."

One incident involved a tractor-trailer and occurred on University Avenue heading towards the Charlottetown Mall.

"As he goes by me I can feel the trailer as it's starting to touch me cause it's coming over into the shoulder where I am," he said.

The RCMP and other forces across the province will be ticketing people riding bikes without helmets again this summer.

He tried to jump the curb with his bike. When his front wheel made it over the curb, his back tire caught.

"When I hit the pavement the helmet I'm wearing basically splits in half, I hit that hard."

'The Dutch-reach'

Baillie said that new legislation passed in the spring which mandates that drivers give at least one-metre of space to cyclists they are passing also includes a penalty for opening the door into a cyclist.

Connolly said a handy technique to avoid hitting cyclists when opening the door is the'Dutch-reach.

When you are getting out of the car, by using your right hand to open the door you are forced to look back and will see a cyclist coming from behind.

The Dutch reach, a manoeuvre intended to ensure people in cars don't fling open their doors into cyclists

He also said that a common mistake for drivers is not anticipating the speed of a cyclist on the highway.

"If I'm driving I pass a cyclist … then they're out of sight out of mind then I turn right in front of them and then they hit the car door," he said.

'Work together'

Connolly, Baillie and Miner all recommended cyclists wear bright clothing, learn and use the proper hand signals, and follow the rules of the road to stay safe.

"There are more bicycles out there and we do need to share the road," said Miner.

"Everybody is free to use public roadways as long as they follow the rules."

Connolly echoed that sentiment.

"Really and truly, you know, the motorists and the cyclists have to work together and everybody has to be respectful in order for this to work because if not there's still going to be accidents," he said.

Baillie said that for cyclists, being safe is more important than being right.

"I would rather see someone safe and not hurt than to say 'Well I was right I had the right of way.'"