Thirteen-year-old twins Ava and Lily Rashed have become part of an international campaign to fight cyberbullying.

The P.E.I. girls' song Worth It has already debuted to an audience of 20,000 young students in India, and will be the theme song of a new app launching in November.

The girls said they wrote the song because they didn't know of any songs about cyberbullying. They wanted the song to recognize that there are no winners when it comes to cyberbullying.

"We wanted it to be about how everybody's worth it. The victim's worth it, the bully's worth it. Everyone involved has a right to be worth it," said Lily.

"We wanted it to be a song that everybody can relate to."

The app is being developed by digital safety specialist Parry Aftab, and will contain links to resources on how to deal with cyberbullying.