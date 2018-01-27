A P.E.I. curler will be heading to the World Junior Curling Championships in Scotland as an alternate for Team Canada.

"Wearing the Canadian flag on your back is something that you always dream of. And this is one way that I didn't expect it to happen," Lauren Lenentine told CBC's Island Morning.

She skipped the province's team at the recent Canadian Junior Curling Championships where it went 5-5 during round robin play.

While it wasn't enough to make the playoffs, Lenentine was asked if she wanted to be the alternate for the Nova Scotia team that would be representing Canada at the world championships.

"It's more of a support role. I'm not really expecting any time on ice because I'm not necessarily a part of the team," said Lenentine.

Thank you to everyone who has sent us kind words and congratulations for our national win yesterday afternoon! 💙 We can’t wait to represent Canada in Scotland!!! Huge shoutout to Lauren Lenentine from @teamlenentine for agreeing to be our 5th player for Worlds! 🇨🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/3xMAiXmGt5 — @teamkjones

"But I'm just kind of there to support them, give them whatever they need and if anything was to happen, I am there to play."

The world championships begin March 3 in Aberdeen, Scotland.