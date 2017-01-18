Curling fans on P.E.I. this week won't have to travel very far to see the top men's and women's players compete.

Pilot project

For the first time, Curl Prince Edward Island is combining the Tankard and Scotties Tournament of Hearts at the Silver Fox Curling and Yacht Community Complex in Summerside, P.E.I. Opening ceremonies and competition is scheduled to begin Wednesday evening and wrap up on Sunday.

Andrew Robinson, president of Curl Prince Edward Island, explained on CBC Radio's Mainstreet P.E.I. that the tournaments determine provincial champions that later represent the Island at the Canadian championships for men (Tim Hortons Brier) and women (Scotties Tournament of Hearts).

Best curlers in one venue

"It will allow to combine resources in areas like ice making, and officials and timers. And, even more importantly, provide spectators with the opportunity see all of the best curlers in P.E.I. at the same venue on the same weekend," he said.

Robinson explained that the Silver Fox was chosen to host the pilot project was because it has the most sheets of ice — six — in the province. As well, Summerside provides an "urban environment" for spectators and curlers during the tournaments, he said.

Robinson said Curl Prince Edward Island will analyze feedback from curlers and spectators about this year's event in order to determine if the events will be combined in the future.