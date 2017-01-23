P.E.I. curlers battled for the right to represent the Island in national tournaments in a combined event for both men and women in Summerside this weekend.

The Robyn MacPhee rink took the women's title, stealing singles in the last two ends for a 7-5 win over Charlottetown clubmate Veronica Smith. She will be joined by third Sarah Fullerton, second stone Meaghan Hughes, and lead Michelle McQuaid at the Scotties in St. Catharines, Ont. next month.

Sudden death match forced in Tankard

Eddie MacKenzie was forced to play a winner-take-all final, after winning only one of the three modified triple knockout sections.

Eddie MacKenzie looks on while Matthew Nabuurs and Robbie Doherty sweep at the P.E.I. Tankard in Summerside over the weekend. (Emily Gray/Curl P.E.I.)

But his rink won that match easily, 8-2 over Phil Gorveatt's rink.

MacKenzie will travel to the Brier in March with Sean Ledgerwood at third, second stone Matthew Nabuurs, and lead Robbie Doherty.

Both teams are coached by Al Ledgerwood.