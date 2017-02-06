P.E.I.'s Adam Casey is heading back to the Brier, but he will be representing Saskatchewan.

Casey won the provincial championship there over the weekend, with a convincing 11-3 win over three-time defending champion Steve Laycock.

Casey joined the Shaun Meachem rink in Saskatchewan in May, and recently took over as skip.

Teams are allowed one out-of-province resident, and Casey has been commuting from Winsloe, P.E.I., just outside of Charlottetown, in order to compete with the rink.

This will be the third province he has represented at the Brier. He was with Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador in 2012, and represented P.E.I. in 2015 and 2016.