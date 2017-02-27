Delicious cupcakes topped with pretty sprinkles and animal abuse may seem a stark juxtaposition, but that's exactly what National Cupcake Day is about.

The cupcakes-for-pets fundraiser originated in Australia years ago, and came to Canada five years ago. P.E.I.'s animal shelter joined in three years ago.

The movement encourages organizations, families and individuals to host cupcake parties and sales to raise money to donate to their local humane society or SPCA.

'Everybody loves cupcakes, everybody loves animals'

"The concept was everybody loves cupcakes, everybody loves animals — let's do something really positive with the things we love to help fight animal cruelty by supporting our local shelter," said Jennifer Harkness, development coordinator with the PEI Humane Society, sharing that

Volunteers with the PEI Humane Society were selling beautifully-decorated cupcakes by City View Bakehouse at the Confederation Court Mall in downtown Charlottetown for a minimum donation of $2 each.

Last year Islanders raised almost $18,000 in cupcake sales for the shelter, and Harkness said this year they're hoping to top $20,000. About 30 groups are selling cupcakes this year, Harkness estimates.

'Hard thing to talk about'

Last year the PEI Humane Society seized 70 animals for humane reasons, Harkness said, adding, "that means they were severely neglected or abused."

Dylan Macquaid (right) buys some cupcakes to support the PEI Humane Society as part of National Cupcake Day. (Submitted by PEI Humane Society)

"It's a hard thing to talk about, when animals are abused and neglected," she said, "but it is something we see, unfortunately on a daily basis."

The money from Cupcake Day goes to shelter operations and veterinary care, she said.

Of 1,200 animals that go through the shelter every year, approximately 900 are reclaimed by their owners or adopted out, while about 300 are euthanized, Harkness said.